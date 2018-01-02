Supreme Court Won’t Hear Rule on Immigration Detainer

BOZEMAN — The Montana Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking the release of a Mexican citizen who had remained jailed in Gallatin County on a misdemeanor charge since June out of fear that if he posted bail, he would be deported.

The court ruled Thursday that since Arturo Valerio-Gonzales was recently released from jail and taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, his petition was moot.

Attorney Annie DeWolf argued her client’s unexpected release on Dec. 6 was coordinated by jail staff and federal officials to render his petition moot. She unsuccessfully asked the court to rule on the argument that federal immigration holds were being used as a threat to illegally keep people in jail.

DeWolf and other civil rights groups have said such a situation could be repeated. She told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that Valerio-Gonzales is being held in Seattle.

