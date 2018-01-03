Growing up, I spent several hours in the kitchen on weekends helping my mom make bread or cookies for the upcoming week. One of my favorite memories of those weekends is making Impossible Pie. Because it was so easy to make, my mom never worried that I would mess it up. And it meant we got to eat pie for breakfast the next day.

This pie is healthier than most breakfast cereals and can be served with fresh fruit for breakfast, or drizzled with a little bit of caramel for dessert. All you have to do is mix everything together and put it in a pan to bake. No crust required.

Ingredients

• 4 eggs

• 1/2 cup honey

• 2 cups milk

• 1/2 cup whole wheat flour (can use regular all-purpose flour)

• 1/4 cup melted butter

• 1 tsp. vanilla

• 1 cup shredded coconut

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch pie pan.

2. In a medium bowl, mix together in order: eggs, honey, milk, flour, melted butter, and vanilla.

3. Stir in the coconut.

4. Pour the mixture into the pie pan and bake for 35-40 minutes or until a knife inserted into the middle comes out clean.

5. Cool or chill before serving.

Michaella Irlbeck is the executive sous chef at the Culinary Institute of Montana at Flathead Valley Community College. For more information about the program, visit www.culinaryinstituteofmt.com.

Comments

comments