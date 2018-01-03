Upset Rider

7:26 a.m. A Kalispell man reported a vehicle that had been sitting outside for a couple of months was now covered in snow.

9:05 a.m. An upset baby riding Amtrak called 911 on his mother’s phone. The baby’s father wrestled the phone away and told dispatch that everything was OK, although the baby was getting tired of being on the train.

9:41 a.m. A Whitefish woman accused her brother of stealing $50.

9:57 a.m. The season’s first threats of irrational violence toward plow drivers were made in Kalispell.

10:06 a.m. A dog was chasing horses in Kila.

10:12 a.m. A German shepherd kept charging toward a woman whenever she tried to leave her house. The dog’s owners were reminded to keep their animal on a leash.

11:09 a.m. Multiple plow trucks were stolen in Columbia Falls.

11:47 a.m. A cop was dispatched to take care of an injured deer. By the time the officer got to the animal, though, the deer was up, walking around and on his way to a full recovery.

2:06 p.m. Mail in Kalispell was missing.

2:43 p.m. Some “savvy” men were trying to sell electronics around town.

3:08 p.m. A skier pocket-dialed 911. When dispatch called back, he confirmed there was no emergency, unless you consider last chair being less than an hour away an emergency.

4:03 p.m. Guns were missing in Kalispell.

4:07 p.m. A Kalispell man was “extremely distraught” after losing his backpack.

4:24 p.m. A Newfoundland named Nova was wrongly imprisoned at the animal shelter.

4:25 p.m. A Columbia Falls man accused his neighbor of stealing his lawn chairs.

4:39 p.m. A Lakeside woman has to arm herself with a stick every time she comes home because of her neighbor’s dog.

6:12 p.m. An Essex man said his neighbor called and threatened to shoot him if he even thought about plowing his driveway.

