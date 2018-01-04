7:21 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman called 911 because a deer was hit in front of her house and she wanted someone to come by to put it out of its misery. She called back later to report that a sheriff’s deputy had come by, shot it three times and left, but apparently that was not enough to finish the animal and it was getting back up. The zombie deer’s return did not last long, however.

8:11 a.m. A Lakeside woman was concerned about something she saw on Facebook.

2:52 p.m. A Martin City woman called 911 seeking advice on how to contain her dog. It appears the animal has mastered the art of escape.

7:15 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman said the owners of the dog she has been watching have not come to get their animal. She’s getting tired of the dog and wants someone to pick it up.

9:30 p.m. A Somers woman reported that her iPad had gone missing and she had suspects.

