2 Deer from Special Montana Hunt Test Positive for Disease

BILLINGS – Wildlife officials say two deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease after they were killed in the opening weekend of a special hunt underway in southern Montana to gauge the prevalence of the brain-wasting illness.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Friday that the mule deer portion of the hunt in Carbon County will end Sunday. Hunters have nearly reached the state’s quota of 200 of the animals.

The special season will remain open for white-tailed deer through Feb. 15 or until the quota on that species is met.

Earlier testing found six infected deer in the area.

A similar hunt begins Saturday in north-central Montana, where one deer has tested positive.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological illness that can affect deer, elk and moose.

