Kmart stores in Butte, Helena Closing this Spring

BUTTE — Sears Holdings Corp. announced it was closing more than 100 stores early this year, including Kmart stores in Butte and Helena, as it tries to turn around its business.

The company says employees at 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores were notified Thursday that it was closing the stores between early March and early April. Company officials say liquidation sales could start as early as next week.

A spokesman for the Kmart in Butte declined to comment when contacted by The Montana Standard.

A Kmart store in Billings closed in 2016 while stores in Glendive and Great Falls were among about 300 stores closed last year. This round of closures will leave three Kmart stores in Montana — in Hamilton, Havre and Kalispell.

