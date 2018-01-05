Montana US Attorney Says Focus Unchanged on Marijuana Cases

Jars of medical marijuana are seen at a clinic in Kalispell. Beacon File Photo

BILLINGS – The top federal prosecutor in Montana says there will be “no changes to our approach” on marijuana prosecutions after Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded the government’s previous guidance on the drug.

U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said Friday prosecutors will focus on cases that pose the greatest public safety threat, such as those involving violence and drug trafficking organizations.

Montana had more than 22,000 registered medical marijuana cardholders and some 610 providers at the end of last year, state officials say. That’s up from fewer than 8,000 cardholders in late 2016.

Medical marijuana was legalized in Montana under a 2004 ballot initiative approved by more than 60 percent of voters.

Industry restrictions imposed by lawmakers in 2011 were blocked by the state Supreme Court and later eased.

