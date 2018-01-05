Recent Storm Pushes Western Montana Snowpack Past Normal

A snowmobiler plays in the fresh powder off the groomed snowmobile trails between the Canyon Creek Trail Head and Big Mountain. Beacon File Photo

A recent storm brought snowpack in western and northwest Montana back to normal levels and pushed it even higher in some areas.

The Missoulian reported that last week’s storm added between 2 to 7 inches (5 to 18 centimeters) of water into the snowpack of western and northwestern Montana.

Natural Resources and Conservation Service Water Supply Specialist Lucas Zukiewicz says right now, Montana has some of the best snow in the country.

The state has seen more consistent snowfall than anyone other western state.

Zukiewicz says Utah is comparing this year’s snowfall to 1977, which was one of the state’s worst years on record.

Experts say the snowpack will continue to grow over the next week.

