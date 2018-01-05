Skier Rescued in Glacier National Park

A 25-year-old Great Falls man was rescued from Apgar Mountain on New Year’s Day after getting stuck and lost in the snow.

According to Glacier National Park officials, the man had been skiing off-trail near the Apgar Lookout Trail when he got stuck around 5:40 p.m. Park rangers, Flathead County, and North Valley Search & Rescue coordinated a response. Responders were able to communicate with the man via text message and helped him find his way back to the trail.

Rangers skied to his location and escorted him back to the trailhead where he was transported back to his vehicle via snowmobile. The skier and search and rescue team arrived back at the skier’s vehicle at approximately 11 p.m. The skier was uninjured.

Glacier Park officials are reminding people to recreate with caution during the winter.

“Visitors should be prepared for circumstances like this when backcountry skiing in the winter,” said Chief Ranger Paul Austin. “Breaking trail can be very difficult. Bring extra clothes, ski with a partner, plan for challenging conditions, and be prepared for the likely possibility that your cell phone will not work. Even if it does, a rescue could be many hours away depending on your location.”

