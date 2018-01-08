New Charges Filed Against Montana Homicide Suspects

MISSOULA — Prosecutors in Montana have filed additional charges against the couple already accused of killing and dismembering two people last summer.

Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were charged with two counts of deliberate homicide after the bodies of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles were found in multiple tubs filled with chemicals in the basement of Pierce’s home in Missoula.

They have pleaded not guilty and remain in the county jail.

The Missoulian reports that last week, prosecutors filed new felony charges against Pierce for attempted deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon in connection with a separate incident.

Standingrock faces a new witness tampering felony charge after authorities say he placed a call from the Missoula County jail to a potential witness.

