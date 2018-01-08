Prison Recommended for Ex-House Leader in Montana Drug Case

BILLINGS – Federal prosecutors are recommending a former Montana House majority leader be sentenced to 28 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Court documents filed by prosecutors describe 57-year-old Michael David Lange as the central figure in a conspiracy that brought 20 to 50 pounds of methamphetamine into the Billings area in 2016.

He pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to possess and distribute meth and possession with the intent to distribute.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 18. Each count carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a $10 million fine.

Lange’s sentencing request was filed under seal. His attorney, Ashley Harada, did not immediately respond to questions.

During his time in the Legislature, the Republican supported giving $4 million in state money to an anti-meth campaign.

