A Wedding to Remember

Chaplain Darren Schwartz adjusts the cans hanging from the back of Steve Feuz's wheelchair before the ceremony at Kalispell Regional Medical Center on Jan. 8, 2018. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Steve and Sydne Feuz share a moment after they are married in the chapel at Kalispell Regional Medical Center on Jan. 8, 2018. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Steve and Sydne Feuz, high school sweethearts who lost touch but found each other via Facebook a few years ago, were planning to get married this coming summer until Steve got a devastating diagnosis: he had cancer.

So, with the help of Kalispell Regional Healthcare, the couple got hitched during a short ceremony on Jan. 8 at the hospital chapel. Chaplin Darren Schwartz said the hospital’s spiritual care program offers a multitude of services, from offering something as simple as a blessing to organizing a wedding, complete with a bouquet and cake.

“We’re here to meet the spiritual needs of patients and staff here at the hospital,” Schwartz said. “We get requests for weddings every once in awhile and they’re always special events.”

Steve Feuz said he started to experience lower back pain in November. Initially, he thought it was just old age, but when the pain didn’t go away, he went to his doctor. After tests he learned he had cancer. The couple decided that instead of waiting to get married in the summer they would do it this week. Initially they hoped to have the ceremony in Steve’s hospital room and maybe decorate with a few balloons, but the event turned out to be far more complete than they had imagined. Family members from out of state were also able to attend.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Sydne walked down the aisle to the front of the chapel where Steve was waiting in his wheelchair. Family members had decorated the back of the chair with a “Just Married” sign. After they exchanged rings and kissed, Schwartz became the first to introduce Mr. and Mrs. Steve and Sydne Feuz.

“Well, we did it,” Steve said, smiling at his bride.

Comments

comments