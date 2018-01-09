Bouda, Popp Win in Pool

Glacier junior A.J. Popp and Flathead senior Jamie Bouda took home individual wins at a meet Saturday in Missoula.

Popp won the girls 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.87, just clear of Missoula Hellgate’s Gabby Smart (2:16.32). Popp also placed third in the 500 freestyle to help the Wolfpack to a third-place team finish.

Bouda, who will swim at the University of Wyoming next year, picked up a pair of first-place finishes. He won the 100 butterfly in 52.29 seconds and paced the 100 backstroke field in 53.91. The Braves were third as a team on the boys side.

