Coroner’s Inquest Set In Case of Man Fatally Shot by Police

BILLINGS — A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled in the case of a man fatally shot by police.

The Billings Gazette reports the inquest for Ryan Lowell is set for Jan. 17. Lowell was killed last May after an hour-long standoff with Billings police.

Police had been called after a woman reported her boyfriend was threatening suicide and may be on the Rimrocks.

Police say a negotiator had spoken to Lowell for nearly an hour without success.

Authorities say Lowell displayed a handgun several times before approaching officers and pointing a gun at them, eventually firing at least one shot.

Police say four officers opened fire simultaneously, killing Lowell.

Coroner’s inquests are required under Montana law whenever law enforcement is involved in a fatal shooting or someone dies in law enforcement custody.

