Flathead Wrestlers Win Team Title in Washington

Payton Hume and Tucker Nadeau won individual titles and nine other wrestlers placed in the top six to lead Flathead High School to the team championship at the Pacific Northwest Classic on Jan 6.

The Braves scored 219 points as a team to top host University (Washington) High’s 209 1/2. Flathead was the only Montana school in the 15-team field that was made up primarily of schools in Washington and Idaho.

Nadeau took first place at 182 pounds when he pinned Brandon Iris of Freeman (Washington) High School late in the first round. Hume won a 3-0 decision over North Central (Washington) High School’s Josh Johnson at 160.

Tilynne Vasquez (103), Colby Martin (170) and Alex Paul (285) all earned runner-up finishes.

