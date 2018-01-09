Glacier, Flathead Hoops Stumble Out of State

Teams from each of Kalispell’s high schools suffered setbacks far from home on Saturday, with Glacier’s boys and girls falling at Post Falls (Idaho) High School and Flathead’s boys losing at Lewis and Clark (Washington) High School.

The loss was the first of the year for the Wolfpack girls (4-1), who fell 56-34. Glacier’s boys, meanwhile, lost 60-37. Cody Harkins led the Pack with 10 points in a losing effort.

Flathead’s 65-45 loss stopped a three-game winning streak for the Braves. Sam Elliott scored 15 points and Tyler Johnson chipped in 14 for Flathead.

Bigfork Hoops Keep Rolling

The Bigfork High School Vikings kept their perfect season alive with a pair of comfortable wins, and the Valkyries improved to 7-1 with two victories last week.

The Vikes (8-0, 2-0 District 7B) hammered conference foe Troy 74-6 on Friday and took down Deer Lodge 66-42 one day later.

Bigfork’s girls (7-1, 2-0) had their way with Troy, 65-25 Friday, and eased past Deer Lodge 51-39 on Saturday.

