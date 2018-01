When: Saturday, Jan. 13, at 9 p.m.

Where: Great Northern Bar in Whitefish

More info: whitefishwintercarnival.com

The one. The only. The Whitefish Winter Carnival Disco Party. Dust off your moves and your duds for an evening of groove. Prizes for best costume. $10 cover fee includes carnival button. 21 and over only.

