Troopers Urge Caution After 5 Patrol Cars Were Hit in Month

HELENA — The Montana Highway Patrol is urging motorists to slow down after five of its vehicles were hit in five separate crashes within the last month.

The Independent Record reports officials say it is highly unusual to have Montana Highway Patrol cars involved in that many crashes in that amount of time.

One of the vehicles was totaled and the other four are currently being evaluated by the patrol’s insurance carrier. All were hit after pulling to the side of the road to assist or stop another vehicle.

Troopers were not at fault in any of the crashes.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson thinks the poor weather during the last month contributed to the rise in crashes, but people driving “beyond the ability of their vehicle” is the real culprit.

