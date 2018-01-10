8:03 a.m. A Somers man was complaining about his sister who also happens to be a meth addict.

11:20 a.m. A Martin City woman called 911 because there was a large sum of money in her bank account. She thinks she’s been the victim of a scam.

12:19 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported a number of threatening calls. Apparently someone has been calling her from an unlisted number threatening to kill her or someone she knows with “death trap technologies.”

4:55 p.m. A Kalispell man said a plow truck ran over his mailbox.

5:19 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman was in an understandable panic because her roof was caving in due to snow. Law enforcement offered to give her a ride to a hotel but the woman refused because she didn’t want to leave her plants.

