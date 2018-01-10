Kalispell Begins Search for New Police Chief

The search for a new police chief has begun in Kalispell.

On Jan. 8, the city posted the job opening online three weeks after Chief Roger Nasset announced he was retiring at the end of December.

Nasset, who has been with the Kalispell Police Department for 24 years, including 11 years as its leader, has taken a security job in the private sector. Administrative Capt. Wade Rademacher has becoming interim chief until the position is filled.

The job description asks that applicants have at least seven years of police experience, including five years as a sergeant or higher rank. The new chief will be paid between $83,926 and $107,432, depending on experience.

The city is taking applications through Jan. 31.

