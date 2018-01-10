Kelley’s Market Trends: Residential Land Sales 3 to 10 Acres

Last week I discussed small residential building lots, so this week let’s look at small-acreage tracts of land in Flathead County. This includes all residential tracts that have sold that are between 3 acres and 10 acres. Waterfront tracts are excluded because they tend to be higher-value sites that are in a class by themselves.

The price pattern is very similar to that of small building sites in most respects. In 2017 these small acreage tracts were mostly flat in both price and volume. The median price of these small-acreage tracts went from $107,500 in 2016 to $109,000 in 2017. This is a segment of the market that has been relatively slow in recent years, but now appears to be making a comeback.

The largest jump was in the small acreage tracts were the lots that were between 4 and 5 acres. These lots had a 136 percent increase in volume, however the median price remained about the same.

Comments

comments