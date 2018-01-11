Busted Coin Box

9:09 a.m. A Kalispell man’s mailbox was blocked by snow.

9:38 a.m. An injured deer was blocking traffic.

10:17 a.m. Two horses were running up Whitefish Stage Road. They were moving at a pretty good clip despite slipping on the ice every once in a while.

1:02 p.m. A Kalispell man asked how he could spend more time with his kids. He also inquired about trespassing laws.

1:20 p.m. A Kalispell resident complained about three dogs running around the neighborhood. At least two of them are regulars.

5:49 p.m. A Kalispell man said his neighbor keeps driving through his front yard.

8:03 p.m. Another Kalispell resident said she was ticked off that her neighbor keeps using her driveway.

10:57 p.m. Someone keeps breaking into the coin box at a local laundry mat.

