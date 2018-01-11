Candidates Begin to File for Local Races

Thursday was the first day to file to run for public office in Flathead County this year. The November ballot will be a crowded one with high-profile races for sheriff, county attorney and county commissioner.

By mid-day Thursday, eight people had officially filed to run for office, according to the Flathead County Election Department. County Deputy Attorney Travis Ahner filed to run as a Republican for the Flathead County’s top attorney, hoping to replace Ed Corrigan. Jordan White also filed to run as a Republican for sheriff in hopes of replacing Chuck Curry, who has yet to decide if he will run for re-election. While White is the first person to officially file to run for sheriff, three other men have also said they will throw their hat in the ring: Brian Heino, Calvin Beringer and Keith Stahlberg.

Other candidates who filed on Thursday include William Managhan, Paul Sullivan and Eric Hummel for justice of the peace; Debbie Pierson for clerk and recorder; Gerald “Jay” Scott for county commissioner; and Adele Krantz for treasurer.

Candidates have until March 12 to file.

