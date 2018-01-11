Political Candidates Begin Filing for Montana’s June Primary

HELENA — Thursday was the first day Montana political candidates could begin filing for the June primary.

All 100 seats in the state House of Representatives and 25 of 50 state Senate seats are up for election this year.

Voters also will decide whether to re-elect Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.

Businessman Troy Downing of Big Sky and State Auditor Matt Rosendale are among the Republicans who have said they will challenge Tester.

Several Democratic candidates plan to challenge Gianforte, including Billings attorney John Heenan, former nonprofit director Grant Kier of Missoula and Lynda Moss of Billings.

Registration continues through 5 p.m. on March 12 for the June 5 primary. Candidates can register in person, online or by mail.

