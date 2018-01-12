9:55 a.m. A shaggy dog was running across the street.

10:01 a.m. A Hungry Horse woman heard gunshots and then some moaning, but no one could find anyone who had been injured.

10:42 a.m. A Bigfork landlord said one of his tenants hadn’t paid rent and has left all his lights on for three weeks. The landlord wanted law enforcement to be present when he entered the apartment just in case something was wrong. Law enforcement informed the landlord that his tenant had actually moved to the Flathead County Detention Center about three weeks ago. The landlord wanted advice on what to do now.

11:10 a.m. The Bigfork landlord came up with a plan to cut the power to his tenant’s apartment and wanted to bounce the idea off law enforcement first.

11:36 a.m. An “upset” person was hitchhiking in Somers.

12:22 p.m. A Whitefish landlord called the cops because two of his tenants are constantly fighting with each other and one of them is “getting weirder.”

12:57 p.m. A Whitefish widow was cleaning out her garage and found a box that said “Live Ammo, Large.” Upon opening the box, she discovered that “it is most definitely live and large.” She wanted advice on how to get rid of it.

1:02 p.m. A Kalispell man wanted to get a gun but couldn’t because he’s a convicted felon. He called police because he’s pretty sure he’s not a convicted felon and he’s concerned that someone has stolen his identity.

2:29 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report that he was watching a trespasser at that very moment.

4:08 p.m. A Happy Valley man reported seeing a suspicious strobe light near the old Columbia Falls Aluminum Plant through his binoculars. Upon further investigation, it was just an unsuspicious strobe light.

4:27 p.m. A Lakeside man reported hearing machine gun fire. He knew it was a machine gun because he “spent decades in the military and I know what that sounds like.”

5:35 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident accused his neighbor of “being on something.”

