Montana Airbnb Hosts Earn Nearly $20 Million in 2017

BILLINGS – Airbnb says Montanans who rented rooms and homes to visitors earned nearly $20 million last year.

KULR-TV reports that average earnings in the state were $6,500 in 2017.

Montanans hosted a total of 147,000 guests during the year — nearly double the total in 2016.

Bozeman, Missoula, Whitefish and West Yellowstone topped the list of Montana cities with short-term rentals through Airbnb.

The San Francisco-based company says nearly a quarter of those offering rentals in Montana are at least 60 years old.

