Polson Mail Carriers Arrested for Suspected Meth Trafficking

POLSON – Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.

The Missoulian reports the pair were arrested Thursday and released from custody on Friday because of a lack of jail space. A search of their home found nearly a half pound of meth, $1,000 in cash and 10 firearms.

Officials with the U.S. Postal Inspector and the U.S. Marshals Service participated in the investigation.

