Butte Doctor Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charges

BUTTE — A longtime Butte physician has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault against three female patients who were getting prescriptions for pain medication from him.

The Montana Standard reports Dr. Patrick McGree entered his plea Friday.

He is charged with sexual intercourse without consent, sexual servitude and sexual assault. The sexual servitude count reflects the allegation that McGree used the prescriptions for coercion.

Prosecutors say one of the alleged victims feared she wouldn’t get her prescription if she didn’t do as McGree asked. Another said the incidents dated to April 2013, but she kept returning because she could get any drugs she wanted.

Trial is tentatively set for July 23.

McGree has practiced in Butte for 31 years, working from an office and at the North American Indian Alliance clinic.

Comments

comments