Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Faces Domestic Abuse Charge

GREAT FALLS — A Montana Highway Patrol trooper in Great Falls faces a domestic abuse charge after allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck in an attempt to keep her from leaving a home.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Mike George Flood was cited with partner family member assault after an incident Tuesday in Great Falls.

No listed phone number could be found for Flood.

A police report says the woman told officers Flood became angry with her for discussing a personal matter about him with someone else. The woman says she fled and spent the night in her car before going to police the next day.

She told officers Flood had been violent on another occasion but she didn’t report it for fear of harming his career.

