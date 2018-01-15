Wal-Mart Apologizes for Labeling Professor Toilet Cleaner

BOZEMAN — A Wal-Mart manager has apologized to a Montana State University professor who says an employee at the store listed his occupation on a fishing license as a toilet cleaner.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the apology comes as part of a settlement of a complaint Gilbert Kalonde filed with the Montana Human Rights Bureau after an employee wrote “clean toilets” on the fishing license in 2015. Other terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Jeremy Huckleberry, the store manager of the Bozeman Wal-Mart, wrote that the “unfortunate incident” was “unacceptable.”

Kalonde, borne in Zambia, Africa, is an assistant professor of technology education at MSU, where he has worked since 2014.

He also filed a separate lawsuit in Gallatin County District Court that was later dismissed.

Comments

comments