Commission Asked to Develop Revenue Streams for State Parks

HELENA — Gov. Steve Bullock has appointed a 12-member volunteer commission tasked with developing a diversified revenue stream to support Montana’s state parks, including possible public-private partnerships.

The Montana Parks in Focus commission is scheduled to hold four public hearings around the state this year. The committee is being asked to deliver an initial assessment in June and to have its final recommendations to the governor’s office by December.

Montana State Parks has an $8 million budget to manage 55 parks that have nearly $23 million in deferred maintenance.

Commission members named Friday include Michael Punke — author of “The Revenant” and vice president of global public policy for Amazon Web Services — along with others with backgrounds in business, nonprofits or outdoor recreation and tourism.

Comments

comments