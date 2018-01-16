Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry to Retire at the End of 2018

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry will not run for re-election in 2018.

Curry, 58, said Tuesday he plans to retire from the sheriff’s office at the end of the year. Curry has been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 34 years, including seven years as sheriff. Curry, who previously served as undersheriff, was first elected as the county’s top lawman in 2010.

Curry said he plans to remain involved with the community and is already looking at future opportunities.

“I’m not going to just sit around and make little wooden toys for the rest of my life,” he said. “I plan on staying involved with emergency services in the future.”

At least four people are already vying to replace Curry, including his former undersheriff, Jordan White, as well as Calvin Beringer, who have both officially filed to run for sheriff as Republicans. Brian Heino and Keith Stahlberg have also announced their intentions to run for office. Candidates have until March 12 to file.

Curry said he is glad to see that a large field of candidates is forming and that the public will have a lot of choices come November. He said he is confident the new sheriff will inherit a well-organized and transparent sheriff’s office at the end of the year.

