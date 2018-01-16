Glacier Girls, Whitefish Boys Win at Cat/Dog Invitational

Whitefish, Flathead, Glacier and Columbia Falls all boasted individual winners, and Whitefish’s boys and Glacier’s girls took home the team titles at the annual Cat/Dog Invitational Jan. 13 in Whitefish.

The Wolfpack girls racked up 265 points, well clear of second-place Missoula Sentinel (199), and A.J. Popp once again led the way with wins in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Popp’s teammate Abby Chipley also won twice (100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke), and the Pack’s relay teams added a couple more wins (200 medley and 400 freestyle).

Whitefish’s boys scored 227 points to earn their team title, with wins for Preston Ring in the 50 and 100 freestyle races. The Bulldogs’ relay team won the 200 medley.

Other local individual winners on the boys side were Flathead’s Jamie Bouda (200 and 500 freestyle), Gus DeSouza (200 individual medley) and Jace Reed (100 backstroke), and Columbia Falls’ Russell Albin (100 butterfly) and Sam Pierce (100 breaststroke).

Girls individual winners included Whitefish’s Helena Kunz (50 freestyle and 200 individual medley), Lauren York (100 freestyle) and Annie Sullivan (500 freestyle), and Glacier’s Abby Chipley (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke).

Comments

comments