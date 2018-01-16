Hellroaring Ski Heritage Days

A line of skiers circles around the lift in the 1960s. Courtesy of the Ski Heritage Center

Schedule of Events

Wednesday, Jan. 17

5:30 p.m. – Special Edition of Frabert Clod of the Week Awards, featuring Frabert All-Stars, past ski patrol managers and stories from a decades-old tradition on Big Mountain at The Bierstube.

Friday, Jan. 19

6 p.m. – Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Reception at the Ski Heritage Center, 725 Wisconsin Ave.

Tickets are $20 per person and includes appetizers, beer and wine. 2018 inductees include Sandi Unger, Jessie Harring and Stacey Bengtson: Three incredible women who helped shape ski culture at Big Mountain for a combined 120 years.

Saturday, Jan. 20

All Day – Retro Ski Day at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Dig through your closet or visit your local thrift store for vintage ski wear from your favorite era and wear it on the slopes.

9-11 a.m. – Registration for Retro Race and Ski Cabin Classic at Ed & Mully’s.

11 a.m. – Billy Barnum Retro Race on “Nice Day” via the Heritage T-Bar.

Old-style bamboo race gates, vintage equipment and outfits are encouraged.

12:30 p.m. – Ski Mountaineering Race – the inaugural Hellroaring Ski Cabin Classic.

The race route takes you right past the Hellroaring Ski Cabin site off of Home Again.

3 p.m. – Best Vintage Ski Wear Contest Judging on the Base Lodge Patio.

Gather on the Base Lodge Patio to show off your ski wear or apres ski wear from decades past.

4-5 p.m. – Hellroaring Story Swap in the Heaven’s Peak Room, Base Lodge Level 3.

Listen to and share stories of the good times, great people and deep snow on Big Mountain since 1947. Featuring special guests from past decades to tell their stories as well as any members of the audience who wish to share their favorite memories.

5 p.m. – Marion Lacy Dedication Ceremony in the Base Lodge, near the stairway landing.

Join the family of Marion Lacy, photographer and promoter of Big Mountain, in a dedication ceremony. Lacy’s photographs of The Big Mountain from the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s are on display throughout the third floor of the Base Lodge.

