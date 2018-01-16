Libby Man Sentenced to Prison for Vehicular Homicide

A 27-year-old Libby man has been sentenced to the Montana State Prison a year after he drove head-on into another vehicle while drunk, killing a Lincoln County woman.

Richard Gene Davidson was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 10 years suspended in Lincoln County District Court on Jan. 5. Davidson will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years.

Davidson was charged with negligent homicide, vehicular homicide while under the influence, and possession of dangerous drugs following a crash on March 14, 2017, on Montana Highway 56 west of Libby.

Lincoln County Sheriff Roby Bowe, said a woman in the other vehicle, Laura Cooper, 45, was killed in the crash. Three other people in the vehicle, an adult male and two boys, were also injured. Davidson was alone and suffered minor injuries, Bowe said.

Davidson initially denied all charges. In November, Davidson took a plea agreement where he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence. The other charges were dropped.

Comments

comments