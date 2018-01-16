Montana State Prison Opens 30-bed Inpatient Treatment Center

HELENA — The Montana State Prison has opened a 30-bed chemical dependency treatment program for inmates approaching their release dates.

Warden Reginald Michael says the goal is to give inmates the tools they need to cope with the stresses of living in society without relapsing into drug and alcohol use and possibly being returned to prison.

The treatment, which will last from 90 to 180 days, will take place in the facility that previously housed the boot camp program. The 2017 Legislature eliminated a law that required the Corrections Department to operate a boot camp.

The new program accepted its first inmates on Tuesday. Prison officials plan to expand the capacity of the treatment center.

