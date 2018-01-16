Sage Interior Design Opens Whitefish Showroom

Sage Interior Design is celebrating the official opening of its downtown Whitefish showroom with a party on Jan. 19.

Sage ID is a full-service design firm headed by Jennifer Michele and Colton Martini with a team of designers and associates who work to bring each client’s perspective and personality to the project.

The boutique firm offers help from conceiving a design to site supervision and project management, as well as interior design, architecture, space planning, 3D design, CAD services, custom furniture, lighting design, turnkey packages, home staging, personal shopping, and much more.

The official opening party for the Whitefish showroom will start at 5:30 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. at 100 Central Ave. People planning on attending are asked to RSVP on Facebook and the company noted that this is not a kid-friendly event.

For more information on Sage Interior Design, visit www.sage-id.com.

