Spotlight Event: Las Cafeteras

When: Friday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

The Whitefish Theatre Company is delighted to present Las Cafeteras, a dynamic ensemble of musicians known for their bold fusion of traditional Latin American folk rhythms with the attitude of urban worldbeat. A family-friendly concert not to miss, Las Cafeteras will perform their captivating show, full of music, dance and fun. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students with reserved seating.

