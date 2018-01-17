Butte Woman Claims Montana Millionaire Prize

BUTTE — A Butte woman has claimed the top prize in the annual Montana Millionaire raffle.

Montana Lottery officials say Amy Lambert bought her ticket at a Town Pump in Butte. On Tuesday, Lambert claimed her after-taxes winnings of $681,000.

Lottery spokeswoman Jennifer McKee told The Montana Standard that she didn’t have an age or any other information about Lambert.

The Montana Millionaire game sells 150,000 tickets for $20 each. It also drew numbers for three $100,000 prizes and five $10,000 prizes on Dec. 29.

