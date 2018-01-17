Foiled Getaway

6:14 a.m. A cow was standing in the middle of the road. Thankfully, a nearby resident was able to steer the steer back to his pasture.

7:18 a.m. A Whitefish man called 911 said, “I’m good, I’m good, please don’t have the police call me. I’m good. I gotta go,” before hanging up.

9:14 a.m. A man with a scraggly beard and a ball cap was at Pizza Hut.

1:38 p.m. A dog was running around Somers.

2:53 p.m. A Whitefish woman received a strange phone call.

3:17 p.m. A Bigfork man trying to call CenturyLink called 911 instead.

4:23 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because her daughter was “high on drugs” and refused to visit grandma.

4:40 p.m. A Kalispell complained that his neighbor drives drunk nearly every weekend.

5:32 p.m. A parked camper was causing trouble in Kalispell.

7:02 p.m. Someone accidentally dialed 911 and screamed, “We need to get these people out!”

7:42 p.m. A man running on the side of the road was throwing his hands in the air.

7:15 p.m. A driver ran a stop sign right in front of a Whitefish Mountain Resort security guard. The driver almost got away with the minor traffic crime except he immediately got his truck stuck in a snow bank.

Comments

comments