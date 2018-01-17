Kelley’s Market Trends: Residential Sales 2017

The number of 2017 residential sales in Flathead County set a record high. In 2016 there were 1,680 home sales and 2017 finished with 1,882 sales. The previous high was in 2006 when there were 1,870 home sales.

The median price finished at $275,000, which is 7.8 percent above the 2016 median of $255,000. The 2017 median price is a record high in Flathead County.

Overall, the entire year set records in both the number of sales and price nearly every month. The only months that had fewer sales than 2016 were February and April. All other months set new records.

As we go into 2018, interest rates will be a key factor. The overall average 30-year rate in 2017 was 4.0 percen and the current 30-year rate is around 3.95 percent. The 15-year rate averaged around 3.3 percent in 2017 and is now about the same at 3.38 percent.

