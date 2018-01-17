Montana State Fraternity to be Shut Down for 3 Years

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity will be shutting down for the next three academic years.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that university officials on Tuesday reached an agreement with the fraternity’s national headquarters.

University Dean of Students Matt Caires says the decision follows years of incidents that endangered student health and safety.

The university and fraternity headquarters placed the chapter on interim suspension in November.

All current undergraduate members have been suspended from the fraternity indefinitely and will not be allowed to reside in the house.

The local house alumni corporation will continue managing the property, but it will never again operate as a fraternity house.

Caires says the university will support the fraternity’s return to campus in 2020 if agreement terms are upheld.

