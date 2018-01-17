A family favorite, sausage and kale soup is a great way to warm up after an active day outside in the cold. Serve this easy-to-make soup with some crusty rolls to soak up all of the extra broth. It’s especially delicious eaten out of a thermos while taking a lunch break on the ski slopes.

Ingredients

• 1 lb. dry white beans, soaked overnight in water

• 1 lb. Italian pork sausage

• 1 Tbsp. olive oil

• 1/2 white onion, diced

• 2 tsp. garlic, minced

• 3/4 tsp. salt

• 1 cup white wine

• 1 cup chopped tomatoes

• 2 quarts chicken stock

• 1 bunch kale, ribs removed, thinly sliced

• 1/8 tsp. red chili flakes

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Croutons for garnish

Method

1. Place beans in a pot with just enough water to cover them. Bring to a boil and cover with a lid. Lower temperature to a low simmer, cook beans for 20-30 minutes until tender, but not mushy. Drain beans and hold on side until needed.

2. Meanwhile, cook the sausage in the olive oil, remove from pan when cooked through, drain on paper towels and set aside. Use a soup pot big enough for all of the ingredients.

3. Add the onions and sauté until translucent, add the garlic and sweat for a few minutes.

4. Add the white wine, tomatoes, red chili flakes and chicken stock. Simmer the soup for 15 minutes.

5. Add the kale and the beans, cook just until the kale is wilted. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

6. Garnish each bowl with croutons.

Christine Giesen and Mike Hanson are students at the Culinary Institute of Montana at FVCC. For more information about the Culinary Institute of Montana,

visit www.culinaryinstituteofmt.com.

