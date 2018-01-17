Spotlight Event: Winter Winefest

When: Saturday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m.

Where: Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishchamber.org

Support the S.N.OW. Bus, which provides over 80,000 free rides to Whitefish Mountain Resort every year. There will be several wines and microbrews featured, a silent auction and music by Steve Eckels. Tickets are $40 pre-sale and $50 the day of the event. Purchase tickets at the Whitefish Chamber of Commerce, Great Northern Brewing, the Sportsman Ski Haus in Kalispell, or call 406-862-2900.

