Whitefish Approves 102-Unit Development

A month after tabling a large-scale subdivision due to reservations about density and traffic, the Whitefish City Council on Tuesday approved a 102-unit subdivision at the former gravel pit across from Alpine Village Market, on the west side of Wisconsin Avenue.

The plan calls for a total of 102 units on three lots — 36 multi-family condominiums in three 12-plexes spanning the southernmost lot, and 66 condominium cabins occupying the center and northernmost lot.

At the meeting, members of the council and the community expressed concerns about peak seasonal traffic impacting the surrounding neighborhoods, as well as the project’s design as a resort residential-type development, which lacks affordable housing units.

Whitefish developer Will MacDonald, of Wisconsin Avenue Development, said he took care to improve the site plan based on council’s objections and recommendations in December, including updating an earlier traffic impact study, which was re-conducted on Dec. 29, one of the busiest days at Whitefish Mountain Resort this season, and addressing concerns over emergency access.

“We tried to get the data needed to really answer your questions,” MacDonald said. “We think this is a better site plan.”

Although neighbors repeated concerns expressed at last month’s meeting, council members said the project fell within zoning requirements.

“I agree with some of the comments of our citizens. In an ideal situation I would not necessarily want this kind of density or uses that would be allowed in terms of nightly rentals and short-term rentals,” Councilor Frank Sweeney said. “However, that is not how this property is zoned. It has been zoned this way for a long time, unfortunately. I think we have got a pretty good proposal given what is allowed on this property.”

Whitefish City Councilor Richard Hildner said he was disappointed the large-scale subdivision was proposed without incorporating any affordable housing units, particularly with the city is in the midst of tackling the workforce housing crisis, and that it would be composed of short-term and nightly rentals.

However, the property, which is partially developed with a trailer park, is zoned as a low-density resort residential district, and does not prohibit short-term rentals. City planning staff recommended approval of the project with certain conditions.

Hildner, acknowledging that he had no statutory ground on which to deny the applicant’s conditional use permit, bemoaned a missed opportunity.

“It bothers me that we have missed a great opportunity here for an affordable housing component. It is a huge subdivision that has been proposed that is essentially just 102 hotel rooms,” he said. “It is really unfortunate that we have missed this opportunity. I don’t think it is the best thing for Whitefish, but on the other hand I have really struggled with reasons that would preclude me from approving it.”

