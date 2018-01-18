Former VP Joe Biden to Speak at Montana Democrats’ Dinner

HELENA — Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at the Montana Democratic Party’s annual Mansfield-Metcalf Dinner in Helena on March 10.

Party executive director Nancy Keenan says the party is excited to have the former vice president help kick off the 2018 election season in Montana.

Biden served as a U.S. Senate from Delaware for 36 years and was vice president to Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017. He considered and ultimately decided not to run for president in 2016.

Since leaving the White House, Biden launched American Possibilities to support Democratic candidates and causes.

The 40th annual dinner will be held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Information about tickets and timing will be announced later.

