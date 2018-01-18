Glacier Symphony Presents Young Soloists Concert

Glacier Symphony will bring two outstanding young soloists to the stage for a concert that will include both classical pieces and popular movie music from Lord of the Rings, Titanic and Star Wars.

Performances will be held at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center on Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Flathead High School in Kalispell on Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.

Performing the first movement of Edvard Grieg’s popular Piano Concerto in A will be pianist Tanner Jorden, who recently won the Junior Division of the Montana Association of Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artists Competition. The 15-year-old, who hails from Billings, began his musical career at the age of seven when he drew his own staves and composed at the piano.

Young trumpet sensation Natalie Dungey, from Seattle, will be featured soloist on the Trumpet Concerto in Eb Major by Franz Joseph Haydn, a tuneful classical era masterpiece. The 19-year-old currently attends UCLA on a full music scholarship.

The second half of the concert will be devoted to movie music favorites. For tickets or more information, visit www.glaciersymphony.org.

Comments

comments