Hungry Horse Man Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Homicide Charge

A 22-year-old Hungry Horse man denied allegations that he fired a gun into a house last September.

Bryan McCully pleaded not guilty to felony attempted deliberate homicide before Judge Dan Wilson in Flathead County District Court on Jan. 18. He is scheduled to stand trial in April. McCully remains incarcerated at the Flathead County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

According to court records, McCully was at a bar in Hungry Horse on Sept. 8, 2017 when he got into an argument with another patron. Eventually the bartender asked McCully to leave the bar and witnesses state the man was visibly angry and even threatened to “hurt” the other patron.

Later that night, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Hungry Horse. Upon arrival, a man who had gotten into the argument with McCully earlier in the night said that someone had fired multiple rounds into his home. Law enforcement observed multiple bullet holes in the door, wall and windows. They also found at least 28 bullet casings outside that apparently had fallen from the gun used in the alleged attack.

Law enforcement talked to people in the area who reported seeing McCully near the house earlier in the night with an AR-15 rifle. Officers later found the weapon.

McCully was arrested on Dec. 28.

