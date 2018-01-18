News & Features

Jury Determines Billings Police Justified in Fatal Shooting

Ryan Lowell, 30, was shot to death by officers in May after investigators say he fired one shot at police

By Associated Press //

BILLINGS — A jury has determined that police were justified when they shot and killed a man who fired at them during a standoff in Billings.

The Billings Gazette reports a coroner’s inquest concluded Wednesday in the May 12 shooting death of 30-year-old Ryan Lowell.

Police had been called after a woman reported her boyfriend was threatening suicide and may be on the Rimrocks. A negotiator spoke to Lowell for nearly an hour without success.

Investigators say Lowell displayed a handgun several times before approaching officers and pointing a gun at them, eventually firing one shot. Four officers opened fire, killing the man.

Coroner’s inquests are required under Montana law whenever law enforcement is involved in a fatal shooting.

