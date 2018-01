POLSON (AP) — Law enforcement officers in northwestern Montana are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a residence in Arlee on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 49-year-old Leonard L. Peak Jr. of Arlee was shot Wednesday afternoon. The person who fired the fatal shot was taken into custody and released after questioning. No charges have been filed.

Bell says two witnesses also were questioned and the investigation continues.

